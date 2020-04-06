E3 2021 Dates Set, But Expect A “Reimagined” Show

E3 2021 has locked in dates, and will happen from June 15 to 17, 2021. Gamesindustry.biz is reporting that the ESA has set these dates following the cancellation of E3 2020, and that they’ve said that the event will be “reimagined.”

What exactly this means isn’t yet clear, and it will likely be some time before we know exactly what E3 2021 will look like.

E3 2021 might have needed to look different even if COVID-19 hadn’t forced the cancellation of this year’s showcase–2020 was set to be the second year of E3 without PlayStation, and regular E3 Colosseum host Geoff Keighley was planning on missing the event for the first time in 25 years.

While E3 2020 will not be happening as usual, there’s the possibility of an online event being used to show off new games, the ESA has revealed. No further announcements have been made about what these plans might or might not entail.

We’ll continue to update you as the changing plans for E3 become clearer.