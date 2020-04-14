EA Servers Are Down: FIFA 20, Battlefield 5, Star Wars Battlefront 2, More Impacted

It isn’t just you–EA servers are down. Electronic Arts says it is experiencing issues impacting some of its services, and the company is looking into the problem, according to a message from the EA Help Twitter account. The server outage seems to specifically be impacting Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Battlefield 5, but some FIFA 20 players also reported experiencing issues overnight. EA says users may have difficulty accessing Origin or EA Help services as well.

No reason for the server outage or ETA for its return has been given by the support system yet, but we are closely monitoring and will report back when there’s an update. Additionally, EA Sports has disabled the creation of matches in Ultimate Team/FUT and Volta modes as part of the wider issues.

Battlefront 2 has had a long period of post-launch support, most recently launching its Age of Rebellion update, themed around the original Star Wars trilogy. It added new weapons, co-op locations, Heroes vs. Villains maps, and more.