Early Copies of Cyberpunk 2077 May Not Include All Voice Acting

Day One patch needed

Day one patches have become an important element of video game releases throughout the PlayStation 4 generation, allowing developers to continue improving their titles for launch despite it having already gone gold. Some parts of the gaming community aren’t a fan of them, but in the case of Cyberpunk 2077, it sounds like its day one patch will be absolutely essential.

Alongside the usual bug and glitch fixes which come with these updates, CD Projekt Red has said that some of the game’s voice acting may have to be added via the day one patch due to the Coronavirus. Michal Nowakowski, SVP of business development, stated that there have been some difficulties with the localisation process due to the closure of studios: “By the moment the customers will actually buy the game in September they would just download a file which would add the missing pieces of recordings, but that process has been hampered a little bit.”

If Cyberpunk 2077 does go the way of Final Fantasy VII Remake where physical copies are given the green light to be sold early, it’s going to be very interesting to see how consumers react to the lack of voice acting for certain sections or characters. That is if CD Projekt Red does indeed have to proceed with this content rollout, of course. It’s also likely to affect review copies. With the Polish studio already claiming that outlets will receive their pre-release codes weeks in advance, the entirety of that time will be spent without the presence of the day one patch.

This is only something CD Projekt Red is considering at the time of writing, however, so it may not be a problem as the year progresses and the world hopefully returns to normal. How do you feel about this? Share your thoughts in the comments below.