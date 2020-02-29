Earth has a mini-moon

When we thought that our Earth has only one Moon, now astronomers tell us that in reality, we would have two.

It was Kacper Wierzchos, a Polish astronomer at the Lunar and Planetary Laboratory at the University of Arizona who discovered this new moon. In reality, it is a small asteroid called 2020CD3 which has the distinction of spinning around our Earth in a fairly original orbit.

BIG NEWS (thread 1/3). Earth has a new temporarily captured object / Possible mini-moon called 2020 CD3. On the night of Feb. 15, my Catalina Sky Survey teammate Teddy Pruyne and I found a 20th magnitude object. Here are the discovery images. pic.twitter.com/zLkXyGAkZl – Kacper Wierzchos (@WierzchosKacper) February 26, 2020

Its size is estimated between 1.9 and 3.5 meters only and it was detected on February 15. It is estimated that it was captured by Earth’s gravity 3 years ago and its unstable orbit could cause it to leave us in the coming months, probably by this spring.

This is not the first time that we have discovered a temporary mini-moon, the last was RH120, an asteroid which orbited the Earth between September 2006 and June 2007 before leaving for other horizons …

Nothing indicates that other mini-moons do not exist, but our capacity to detect and observe small asteroids does not allow us to confirm their presence. It is estimated that most of them eventually leave for other points in the solar system while 0.1 ends up on Earth.