Earth now has a second moon

WNASA scientists have discovered an asteroid that has been pulled into orbit by Earth and orbits like a mini moon. As reported by CNN, it is expected to return to orbit around the sun in April. The natural satellite was discovered by scientists Kacper Wierzchos and Theodore Pruyne from the University of Arizona, who are observing near-earth objects in a NASA project that could potentially be dangerous to our planet.

The 2020 CD3 asteroid has a diameter of 1.90-3.50 meters, as the researchers announced on Twitter. Although it has only just been discovered, the mini-moon is said to have been pulled into orbit two or three years ago, according to CNN. “Further observations are likely to come in the next few weeks,” Pruyne told CNN. “This will help us better understand the origin of the object and create a more accurate timeline of when the object came into orbit.”

The first known asteroid that orbited the earth at times was discovered in September 2006. According to the scientists, observing such temporary objects is very rare.