EA’s Crysis Franchise Might Be Making a Comeback

Receiving data

After going silent for three and a half years, the official Twitter account for the Crysis series has just suddenly sprung into life. It has put out a tweet saying: “RECEIVING DATA”. Does EA plan to reboot the franchise or bring it back in some way? We think so.

The first-person shooter series hasn’t been since the third iteration released on PlayStation 3 back in early 2013, which begs the question of whether or not the California-based publisher is simply planning on remastering the games which already exist or bringing it back with an all-new game. Both Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 were well-received titles on PS3, each garnering Metacritic ratings around 80. If this is a brand new game, however, we have to assume that it’ll come to PlayStation 5.

What do you hope EA is planning on doing with the Crysis series? Is this a remastered collection of all three games or a reboot of the franchise? Power your suit in the comments below.