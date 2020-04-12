Easter only: The Nintendo Switch at a special price at Saturn!

Alex Holyoake / Unsplash



At Easter, Saturn has two very interesting offers for everyone who wants to buy a Nintendo Switch.

If you now get a regular Nintendo Switch at a price of 329.00 euros, you will receive credit for the Nintendo e-Shop worth 35.00 euros for free! * The Nintendo e-Shop opens up a world of numerous great games and Additional content for your favorite games, some of which are not available in stores and which are guaranteed not to get boring during your stay at home.

Nintendo Switch + EUR 35.00 e-shop credit – EUR 329.00 at Saturn *

You don’t need credit, but rather you want to start playing right away? Then you might be more interested in the Nintendo Switch Bundle with “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe”, which is currently available from Saturn for 359.00 euros. * This deal offers “only” a saving of 20.00 euros compared to the normal price of 379.00 euros. But there is still a game on top of that. In addition, due to the current bottlenecks at the Nintendo Switch at other shops, the console sometimes costs more than 500.00 euros, which makes this offer pretty unbeatable.

Nintendo Switch + “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” – 359 euros at Saturn *

These two offers are only valid for Easter and while stocks last. Therefore, you should have quick access if you want to secure a Nintendo Switch now!

