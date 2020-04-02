eBay is waiving seller fees for new businesses to help shuttered retailers move online

eBay is launching a new “Up & Running” program today that aims to help physical retailers move some of their business online if they’ve been shutdown or are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of that program, eBay is waiving seller fees for new businesses to the platform starting today, April 2nd, through June 30th.

Along with the waived fees, eBay will also be giving new businesses a free Basic-tier eBay Store for three months (which typically costs $21.95 per month with an annual subscription). That subscription includes additional perks for sellers, like lower fees, discounted shipping supplies, and more. eBay also promises that it’ll offer free “educational webinars, one-on-one support, and access to experienced sellers” to new businesses that have never dealt with e-commerce before.

Lastly, eBay says that it’ll be highlighting small businesses on its homepage to help promote storefronts to buyers.

There are a few caveats to the offer: according to the fine print, eBay will only be covering the “final value fees for the first 500 sold items that were listed during the promotion listing period.” Sell more than 500 things during those three months, and you’ll have to cover the fees again. The deal is also limited to business accounts, so you can’t just sign up for a regular eBay account and get the same perks. You’ll also have to be a new seller — companies with existing accounts as of April 1st aren’t eligible for the promotion.