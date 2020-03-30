Edifier’s Bluetooth bookshelf speakers look great and are $50 off today

Easter is just around the corner, and the audio company Edifier is celebrating with a sale that features up to 60% off a fantastic selection of headphones, earbuds, speakers, and more. For example, the Edifier R1850DB Bluetooth bookshelf speakers are down to $149.99 through this sale. The lowest we have ever seen these speakers go is $140, so this deal is $10 off that mark. Plus, Edifier does not charge sales tax and offers free shipping so you’re actually probably saving more because of that.

These are active speakers built inside a wooden enclosure that minimizes acoustic resonance. Positioned at a 10-degree angle for directional sound. Already has booming, vibrating bass but can accept a subwoofer if you want your chest to thump. $149.99 $200.00 $50 off See at Edifier

Edifier makes some amazing speakers. If you’re looking for an audio upgrade for your computer or home media, save $50 today and you’ll hear the quality difference. The speakers have Bluetooth 4.0 tech so you can stream from all your favorite mobile devices, and the wireless remote lets you pick the input selection, adjust volume, and more.

There are a ton of physical connectivity options, too, if you want to connect a turntable, connect to your PC, and more. You can even add a subwoofer if you want some more bass. Edifier doesn’t have any subwoofers on sale, but Polk Audio makes a good subwoofer if you’re interested.

Need some other inspiration from the Edifier sale? The P17 speakers are down to one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. These are passive speakers, though, which means you’ll need an amplifier to get the most out of them. The R1850DB speakers above have the amplfier built in.

The speakers come with a two-year warranty.

