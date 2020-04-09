EGX Returns to ExCeL London This September

UK convention going forward as usual

EGX is the UK’s largest video game event, so it would be a pretty big blow if it missed out due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, organisers Gamer Network and ReedPOP have announced 2020’s exhibition will be going ahead.

It’s been confirmed that EGX will take place between 17th and 20th September 2020 in its usual venue at ExCeL London. As you may be aware, the convention centre is currently the location for the UK’s first NHS Nightingale hospital in an effort to combat coronavirus.

“We are working closely with ExCeL to ensure the health and safety of our fans, visitors and partners at EGX, providing a safe and exciting place to meet, discover and celebrate great games, and like all of you, we are following the circumstances at the venue very closely,” say the organisers. ReedPOP’s David Lilley says they will have to remain flexible as the situation unfolds: “We are doing the best we can during this unprecedented time, looking to the future with hope while we work now with diligence, constantly monitoring the situation and following guidance from the UK government,” he says. “This is clearly a situation that will keep evolving and whilst we might not have all the answers right now, we will do all we can to keep everyone informed and updated when we do.”

You’ll be able to keep up to date with all the news surrounding EGX via its official site. This year’s event could be a big one with PlayStation 5 still lined up for Holiday 2020, so it could be worth getting some tickets — providing the global situation improves, of course. Are you looking to attend EGX 2020? Tell us in the comments below.