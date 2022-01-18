EIGHT asteroids are expected to make a ‘close approach’ to Earth this month, according to Nasa – some are larger than the Statue of Liberty.

NASA is keeping an eye on eight asteroids that are expected to pass close to Earth in January.

According to Nasa data, there are eight more ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroids heading our way this month.

Between January 20 and January 28, the asteroids are expected to make close approaches.

One is bigger than the Statue of Liberty and is expected to fly by Earth on January 20.

Asteroid 2022 AB, according to Nasa, could have a width of up to 361 feet.

The Statue of Liberty, by comparison, is approximately 305 feet tall.

Before shooting into space, that particular asteroid should pass Earth at a distance of about 2.3 million miles.

It should be traveling at a speed of around 13,000 mph.

Asteroid 2022 AE6 is a smaller space rock that will pass by later that day.

The ‘close approach’ asteroid, according to Nasa, is about 148 feet wide and moving at 24,000 miles per hour.

At a distance of 1.1 million miles from Earth, it should get closer.

Although it appears to be quite far away, it is actually quite close in terms of near-Earth asteroids.

Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) are celestial objects that pass within 120 million miles of Earth.

Thousands of NEOs are being tracked by scientists to see if they’re on their way to collide with our planet.

By cautious space organizations, any fast-moving space object that comes within 4.65 million miles is considered “potentially hazardous.”

Earth could face disaster if their trajectories change even slightly.

On January 21, two more asteroids with close approaches are expected to fly by.

They’re smaller than the first two, ranging in width from 62 to 118 feet.

At a distance of around 1.9 million miles, asteroid 2022 AX4 will fly by first.

Nasa’s next target is the asteroid 2018 PN22, which will pass within 2.7 million miles of the Earth.

On January 24, a much larger space rock is expected to pass by.

Asteroid 2017 XC62 is named after it, and Nasa estimates it to be up to 623 feet wide.

That’s larger than the Statue of Liberty.

From a distance of 4.4 million miles, the giant asteroid should pass us at a slower speed of just over 9,500 miles per hour.

On the 27th and 28th of January 2022, the last three close approach asteroids will pass by.

They are 101 to 213 feet wide.

On January 28, the smallest of the three will get the closest.

Asteroid 2022 AG6 is expected to pass Earth at a speed of just over 8,000 miles per hour, coming within 1.8 million miles.

