Elder Scrolls Online Patch Notes Prepare For Greymoor

The Elder Scrolls Online is preparing to close the book on its Skyrim story as it transitions into the Greymoor season. The new content isn’t live yet, but the prologue chapter is now available alongside a patch on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

The patch notes across all three platforms make some of the same changes, especially across the two console platforms. On PC the patch has fixes for some abilities and a game crash, but the notes say the developers are still investigating ability desyncs and lag. On PS4 and Xbox One, there are input delay and desync fixes, and a fix to the Coldharbour questline.

A free prologue chapter for Greymoore is now available in advance of the story’s launch. Paired with a limited time free-play period, you can dip a toe in the new content. Parent company Bethesda also recently announced that it is canceling the digital showcase that it had planned to give in absence of its E3 appearance.

Check out the full list of patch notes below.

The Elder Scrolls Online v5.3.8 has some fixes for the Undo and Burning Embers abilities, the Stone Keeper fight in Frostvault, a game crash, and a couple other smaller bug fixes. Investigations are still ongoing for the ability desyncs and lag, as mentioned in last week’s performance update. The size of this patch is approximately 61MB.

The Elder Scrolls Online v2.02 includes some adjustments to help with the recent input delays and desyncs while in combat, in addition to a fix where breaking free could become delayed, spamming block disconnecting you to the login screen, and several crash fixes. Also included is a fix for the Soul Shriven in Coldharbour questline, some invisible collision found in Morkul Stronghold, and more.

