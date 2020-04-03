Elite: Dangerous ‘Fleet Carriers’ expansion detailed, cost 5 billion credits

There are a lot of changes coming.

Source: Frontier Developments

What you need to know Elite: Dangerous is a popular space simulator by Frontier Developments.

The game is getting a massive expansion soon.

The developer detailed a number of changes coming with the package.

The base model Fleet Carrier costs 5 billion credits.

Elite: Dangerous is an excellent space simulator that features a massive open galaxy and plenty of activities. It came out on Xbox One a few years ago and has since then received incredible post-launch support. Despite the fact that Frontier Developments has worked on titles like Jurassic World Evolution and others, Elite: Dangerous continues to get expansions and free content.

Today, the team revealed a new trailer for the “Fleet Carriers” expansion. A beta test starts on PC on April 7, but you can test it out on consoles in May. The Fleet Carriers expansion is set to launch in June, but due to the coronavirus, it may be delayed.