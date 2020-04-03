Elite: Dangerous ‘Fleet Carriers’ expansion detailed, cost 5 billion credits

There are a lot of changes coming.
Source: Frontier Developments
What you need to know
- Elite: Dangerous is a popular space simulator by Frontier Developments.
- The game is getting a massive expansion soon.
- The developer detailed a number of changes coming with the package.
- The base model Fleet Carrier costs 5 billion credits.
Elite: Dangerous is an excellent space simulator that features a massive open galaxy and plenty of activities. It came out on Xbox One a few years ago and has since then received incredible post-launch support. Despite the fact that Frontier Developments has worked on titles like Jurassic World Evolution and others, Elite: Dangerous continues to get expansions and free content.
Today, the team revealed a new trailer for the “Fleet Carriers” expansion. A beta test starts on PC on April 7, but you can test it out on consoles in May. The Fleet Carriers expansion is set to launch in June, but due to the coronavirus, it may be delayed.
Some of the key facts are listed below.
- A Fleet Carrier costs 5,000,000,000 credits for the base model, which includes a Commodity Market and a Tritium Depot.
- The ships are individually owned, and the owner can only have one Fleet Carrier at a time.
- The owner can manage docking permissions.
- A Fleet Carrier has 16 landing pads.
- The jump range is only 500 lightyears.
- Require Tritium as fuel to perform a jump.
- Fleet Carriers require regular maintenance, which incurs weekly costs.
- There are multiple ways to manage a Fleet Carrier to continue generating revenue or minimize services when you wish to reduce running costs.
Fleet Carriers seems like a massive step forward for the game, and we can’t wait to see what is has in store in a few days by playing the beta.
Here’s every U.S. city with 5G coverage right now
5G deployment is moving fast and the list of cities with coverage is growing all the time. See if your U.S. city has coverage yet by Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, or AT&T.
The Last of Us Part II has been delayed again, will launch at a later date
Today, Sony issued a statement confirming that The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR have been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. There are no new release dates and the games will become available at a later time.
How to turn an old Android phone into a security camera
Have an old Android phone lying around that you don’t know what to do with? Here’s how you can repurpose it and turn it into a security camera!
Go up against real intelligence with these multiplayer PlayStation VR games
If you’d like your gaming experience to entail meeting some new friends or duking it out against human intelligence, we’ve rounded up the best multiplayer games for PlayStation VR.