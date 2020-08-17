Elon Musk Apologizes for ‘Embarrassingly Late’ Feature as He Confirms Tesla’ Updates: Potholes, Goat Honks, and More!

Car features add more technical practicality and versatility to the vehicle that provides added performance, comfort, and driver ease.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk answers Twitter queries by users that signifies the electric vehicle company’s future updates for their cars, Mashable reports.

Elon Musk brings exciting news to the electric vehicle’s fans and possible future customers as he directly answers queries in a series of tweets that pose questions about additional updates and tweaks for Tesla’s electric vehicle line-up.

The Tesla CEO is known to bring and voice his opinions and announcements to his 39.5 million followers on the social media platform. The eccentric billionaire and CEO does not shy away from user replies and answer them accordingly, and sometimes, even in a comedic form.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) posted a tweet that recruits software engineers or programmers for his “AI or computer chip teams” last August 15. He mentioned Tesla’s new development of the “Dojo,” a “NN” computer training platform.

Autopilot and Full Self Driving or FSD is one of the Twitter user’s urgent concerns as Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) tweets Musk a question about another “huge leap” breakthrough. The Twitter user made mention of a big public release for Tesla’s innovation.

The electric automotive CEO also mentions possible job openings on Tesla’s main engineering locations: Palo Alto, Austin, and Seattle. Musk also indicates that exceptional candidates will be allowed to work remotely, from their respective homes.

Musk answered that FSD’s improvement would be more significant than the “huge” leap by saying that it will take “quantum.” He added that a “bleeding edge alpha build,” the same as to what he uses, is soon to be seen in Tesla cars estimating from six to ten weeks. Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) continued the thread that asked Musk about the vehicle FSD’s capability to do roundabouts, to which he answered:

With Tesla’s development of the “Dojo,” future innovations will lead to a “quantum” breakthrough in the Autopilot system of the vehicle. This combines with Musk’s answered tweet back in February to make a “mini-map” for future reference to remember potholes and avoid them, as reported by Electrek. Musk also updates this on a new reply tweet that mentions “labelling” potholes for the car to take caution.

User K10 (@Kristennetten) asked Musk the legitimacy of a “goat horn” to whether it was only an Easter Egg from before, to which the CEO answered:

Recent Tesla vehicles would sport this new update, according to Musk, as those models have dedicated outside speakers. These speakers can be manipulated by the users to play whatever sounds they want, including goat-produced noise.

Two-Factor authentication systems are famously known for raising the bar for account protection in certain social media platforms. However, in April, Elon Musk said that this function would also come to Tesla soon for added security. Cybergrade (@vicentes) addressed this issue by asking whether “is it happening?”



The Tesla CEO apologized and said that this issue is “embarrasingly late.” The two-factor authentication for the vehicle is currently in its final phase of development and will soon come. However, no exact schedule is mentioned by Musk regarding this topic.

Tesla updates will soon come that will suit the electric vehicle owners and possible customers, having the upgraded version that was recently discussed on Twitter.

