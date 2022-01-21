Elon Musk has been hired by the United States to ROCKET military cargo around the world, giving the US an advantage over China and Russia.

Elon Musk has been hired by the United States to ROCKET military cargo around the world, giving the US a competitive advantage over China and Russia.

ELON Musk’s SpaceX has just signed a contract with the US Air Force to send military cargo around the world by rocket.

On Friday, SpaceX was awarded a (dollar)102 million Air Force contract to develop technologies for rocket-based delivery of military supplies and humanitarian aid.

The five-year contract, which is the largest ever for rocket cargo, was awarded by the US Department of Defense (DoD).

The Department of Defense recently announced the launch of a new project called the “rocket cargo program,” which will look into the feasibility of using large commercial rockets for point-to-point cargo transport.

“The Department of Defense is very interested in the ability to deliver the cargo anywhere on Earth to support humanitarian aid and disaster relief,” program manager Greg Spanjers said earlier this week.

Because many disaster-stricken areas lack commercial spaceports, the AFRL hopes to investigate “a wider range of novel trajectories to mitigate overflight issues” as well as “a broad range of landing options for austere sites,” according to Spanjers.

“Researching human factors when landing near populations and integrating a broader range of cargo, including medical supplies,” says the report.

Although the contract does not specify which SpaceX rocket the project requires, previous military missions have used Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets.

Nonetheless, Musk has made it clear that SpaceX’s Starship rocket is the vehicle of the future, with the company spending the past two years preparing for test launches.

SpaceX’s commercial orbital launches and booster landings will be available for analysis by the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL).

SpaceX will also offer AFRL cargo bay designs that are compatible with US TRANSCOM intermodal containers and support rapid loading and unload mechanisms.

There is no specific timeline at this time, but the initiative intends to launch demonstration flights for data collection over the next few years.

The Air Force, according to Spanjers, “does not drive this schedule, but will collect data whenever SpaceX flies relevant missions.”

China has built an “artificial moon” to train astronauts for future missions.

As it flew past Earth this week, a massive asteroid was captured in eerie footage.

Here’s why some pilots believe 5G will be “catastrophic” for airplanes.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.