Elon Musk has slammed the ‘dangerous’ Neuralink project, which could lead to our brains being hacked.

Elon Musk has slammed the ‘deadly’ Neuralink project, which could lead to the hacking of our brains.

Elon Musk, the CEO of NEURALINK, is under fire for allegedly abusing animals during clinical trials for brain chips.

Following a complaint filed by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine accusing Neuralink of abusing monkeys, the internet has turned against Elon Musk.

Thousands have taken to social media platforms since the complaint was made public on Thursday to condemn Musk for experiments that resulted in the deaths of 15 monkeys due to trauma or euthanasia.

“Every article I read about Elon Musk mentions how one of his businesses failed miserably.

SpaceX explosions, Tesla crashes (and explosions), that stupid tunnel, and now the NeuraLink monkeys are perishing.

“He’s not an innovator; he’s a guy who tweets,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Tesla automobiles kill people and blow through stop signs.

His satellites are crashing into the earth’s atmosphere.

The majority of the monkeys were killed by Neuralink.

Another user added, “I’m starting to think Elon Musk is a jerk.”

“Hey, @elonmusk, how are you doing?”

“F**k your animal torture,” yelled a third.

Neuralink, which was founded in 2016, has long been vocal about its desire to implant brain chips into humans in order to combat problems like paralysis.

To accomplish this, the company started testing its technology on monkeys in 2017 at the University of California, Davis, and continued until 2020.

According to the Physician’s Committee report, the monkeys were abused for years, including having parts of their skulls removed in order to implant electrodes in their brains and having steel posts screwed into their heads.

The Committee also claimed that UC Davis was complicit, claiming that it received more than (dollar)1.4 million from Neuralink to conduct the experiments.

The Physicians Committee has just filed a second public records lawsuit in Yolo County Superior Court, attempting to compel UC Davis to release videos and photographs documenting the experiments.

PCRM research advocacy coordinator Jeremy Beckham told Fortune, “We know that these videos and photographs are going to be disturbing, frankly.”

“We’d like to be able to get access to these videos and show people a little bit more of the reality of what it’s like inside this Elon Musk-funded laboratory,” he continued.

Neuralink hinted earlier this year that it would begin human clinical trials.

According to online space junk trackers, a four-tonne chunk of a SpaceX rocket is headed for the Moon.

Boeing has invested (dollar)450 million in a startup that hopes to transport passengers between cities by the end of the decade.

Smart guns that can be customized

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.