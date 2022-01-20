Elon Musk responds to a ‘tragic’ ad claiming that Tesla’s self-driving software is dangerous.

TESLA CEO Elon Musk has responded to a New York Times ad that portrays Teslas as dangerous.

The full-page ad, which slams Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology as flawed, was described by Musk as a “tragic case of ego [over]ability.”

Users of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving tech were described as “crash-test dummies” in the ad, which was created by tech founder Dan O’Dowd through his Dawn Project initiative.

The ad also offered (dollar)10,000 to the first person who could name “another commercial product from a Fortune 500 company that has a critical malfunction every 8 minutes,” the same price as FSD software on a Tesla.

Some have criticized O’Dowd’s move as a publicity stunt to promote his own automotive software company, Green Hills Software, which announced at CES that it would be collaborating with BMW’s iX vehicle.

However, O’Dowd stated on Twitter that his motivation for running the ad was to “ban @Tesla full self-driving from our roads.”

In his tweet, O’Dowd also chastised Tesla for its “ill-advised full self-driving robot car experiment,” which he described as “@ElonMusk’s ill-advised full self-driving robot car experiment.”

On Sunday, Musk responded to O’Dowd’s tweet directly, calling Green Hills Software “a pile of garbage.”

Leaving aside the rivalry between the two automotive software companies, Tesla’s FSD has sparked debate.

Two felony charges were filed against the owner of a Tesla Model S earlier this week for a fatal crash in 2019 involving the vehicle’s Autopilot system.

Furthermore, FSD has been criticized for being both misleading and potentially dangerous in its description, prompting the California Department of Motor Vehicles to review Tesla’s FSD to determine its future use.

FSD is a current optional add-on that enables Teslas to park, change lanes, enter and exit highways, and recognize stop signs without the need for human intervention.

Despite its name, the technology does not fully autonomous vehicles, and critics and experts are concerned that it will allow drivers to pay less attention on the road.

