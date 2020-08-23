Elon Musk Wants Tesla Cars Play Elevator Music Including ‘Snake Jazz’ From Rick and Morty

Elon Musk wants every Tesla car to play elevator music. How to achieve it? The CEO plans to build a new feature that will allow the vehicle’s external speakers to spread the joy of jazz wherever it goes by playing elevator music.

Aside from playing the music, the new feature will also serve as a warning signal when drivers are near a pedestrian lane. Currently, most electric vehicles in many markets are required to have a warning sound since they are quiet at low speeds.

“New Tesla feature coming that enables your car to play “snake jazz” or Polynesian elevator music through its outside speakers wherever you go,” captioned Musk on his tweet.

Ever since Tesla cars were equipped with external speakers, Musk has created new ideas to launch other features that will take advantage of the speakers. His latest idea is to release a new feature that will make the external speakers play “Polynesian elevator music” and “Snake jazz,” which was played on an episode of the TV cartoon series, Rick and Morty. In one of the episodes of the series, the duo encountered a planet of snakes that have played jazz music.

Elon Musk also tweeted about elevator and jazz music, saying that it is underrated.

The elevator music is not the first feature Elon Musk released on Tesla’s external speakers. He previously claimed that Tesla cars would soon be capable of talking to the operators.

Tesla’s CEO has always wanted to push for better voice commands to control vehicles. He said that the vehicles would have a new feature that will allow it to answer back, just like a “Knight Rider KITT-like artificial intelligence.”

Musk even released a demo video on Jan. 12, showing that the car can talk.

“But don’t just stand there staring, hop in,” said the vehicle in the video.

In 2019, the car manufacturer released an update to Model 3 for an audible tone to play when the car is moving slowly in either reverse or drive. Although the release date of the feature was not disclosed, Musk confirmed that it would work with Tesla’s fart mode and Sentry Mode.

