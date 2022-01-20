Elon Musk was recently spotted planning human trials for the Neuralink brain chip, which has the potential to cure paralysis.

Elon Musk has been spotted planning human trials for the Neuralink brain chip, which has the potential to cure paralysis.

Neuralink, a company founded by ELON Musk, is preparing to begin clinical trials involving the implantation of brain chips in humans.

Musk, who co-founded Neuralink in 2016, previously stated that the technology “will allow someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using their thumbs.”

Later versions of the brain chips “will be able to shunt signals from Neuralinks in the brain to Neuralinks in the body motorsensory neuron clusters, thus enabling, for example, paraplegics to walk again,” according to the billionaire CEO.

Artificial intelligence (AI) microchips have already been implanted in the brains of a macaque and a pig, according to the Silicon Valley firm.

Neuralink’s plans appear to be moving forward, but this time with humans, as the company is actively recruiting a “clinical trial director” in Fremont, California.

“As the clinical trial director, you’ll collaborate with some of the most innovative doctors and top engineers, as well as working with Neuralink’s first clinical trial participants,” according to the job description.

“You will lead and assist in the development of the team responsible for enabling Neuralink’s clinical research activities and developing the regulatory interactions that come with a fast-paced and ever-changing environment,” the advertisement continued.

Musk revealed his plans for Neuralink at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit last month, saying that the chips would first be implanted in humans with severe spinal cord injuries.

At the Summit, Musk stated, “I believe we have a chance with Neuralink to restore full-body functionality to someone who has a spinal cord injury.”

“Neuralink is working well in monkeys, and we’re doing a lot of testing to confirm that it’s very safe and reliable, and that the Neuralink device can be safely removed,” he added.

Neuralink plans to implant the device into human brains in 2022, according to him.

Still, Musk has a history of making overly optimistic timeline predictions for Neuralink, such as in 2019, when he predicted that the chips would be implanted in human skulls by 2020.

To achieve its goal of implanting chips into humans, Neuralink must first pass a feasibility test conducted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), followed by a submission, review, and approval process.

Typically, companies hire trial directors early in the FDA approval process to help them design the trial in a way that increases their chances of approval — though it’s unclear where Neuralink is in the process.

In other news, personalized smart guns that can only be fired by verified users may be available to US consumers this year.

Microsoft is attempting to make the world a more awake place…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.