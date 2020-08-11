Elon Musk’s Neuralink Wasn’t His Original; Here Are the Men Behind the Controversial Technology

Elon Musk’s newly-established ‘Neuralink’ company has totally stolen the spotlight on most artificial intelligence and sci-fi movie fans. A brain chip that could control the thoughts in a human mind was mind-blowing itself. But here’s the unexpected twist to this huge success. It turns out that Musk did not come up with the name ‘Neuralink’ on his own. He bought it from two neurotech researchers.





The name ‘Neuralink’ was not original from Musk himself. MIT Technology Review reported in 2017 that the company name of Neuralink came originally from two neurotech researchers since 2015.

Mohseni, a professor at Case Western Reserve University, and his scientific partner, Randolph Nudo of Kansas University Medical Center, had owned the name for at least a year. The scientists were also creating a similar Musk brain chip that could help people with brain injuries.

They were not able to accomplish their goal due to investors backing out of the idea. When one day, both of them were approached by a stranger, looking to buy the name of their company. Thousands of dollars were offered to them at the time to sell the trademark.

What they didn’t know was that the tech billionaire Elon Musk was behind the sale.

“They approached us, we negotiated, and now Elon Musk will be the rightful owner of Neuralink,” says Mohseni.

To clarify, both of them said that there were no hard feelings attained during the sale. After all, the company only has the name, not the product to support it.

“The feeling among investors was reluctance to invest in invasive brain technology unless there is a very strong proof of principle. The place where our startup was is that we had a name without a product,” said Nudo.

What can ‘Neuralink’ brain chip do?

So far, there were already tons of things that Musk bragged about his ‘Neuralink’ brain chips. As Tech Times reported, this year would be the testing period for the brain chip to be installed in a human brain.

The brain chip will allow humans to stream music inside your brain, cures depression and addiction, and may allow humans to have an “extended range of hearing beyond normal frequencies and amplitudes,” which can change a human’s emotions or even erase memories from the brain.

As of now, there are still no announcements on when this device will be used. But, it seems everyone’s excited.

