Elon Musk’s plan to put astronauts on MARS this decade: Can he beat Nasa?

ELON Musk hopes to send humans to Mars within the next decade using a brand new rocket developed by his company, SpaceX.

Nasa and China are both aiming to send astronauts to Mars in the 2030s, so he faces stiff competition.

SpaceX is currently working on the Starship, a stainless steel launch system that will be used by the California company for trips to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

It has two stages: a powerful Super Heavy rocket booster and a bullet-shaped spacecraft known as Starship.

Trial launches have so far consisted of high-altitude flights of a few miles, as Starship is still in its early stages of development.

Within the next few months, SpaceX hopes to reach orbit with the rocket in an unmanned mission.

The completed vehicle will be 394 feet (120 meters) tall and feature a gleaming set of SpaceX’s new Raptor engines, which have been developed over the last decade.

According to Musk, the Super Heavy will have 29 Raptors at first, with future versions having 32 Raptors.

Six more Raptors will be used to power the 165-foot-high (50-meter) upper stage.

The launch system will have the ability to carry up to 100,000 kg (220,000 lbs) to low-Earth orbit.

That’s more than the 95,000 kg that Nasa’s upcoming Space Launch System, which the agency hopes to use for trips to Mars, can provide.

At its Starbase facility in southern Texas, SpaceX is developing and testing the Super Heavy and Starship.

According to Musk, the spacecraft could eventually carry up to 100 people on a single flight.

Musk and SpaceX have set and missed deadlines for the launch system’s first trip to Mars on several occasions.

According to the billionaire, they’re hoping to launch the first unmanned spacecraft into orbit as soon as March.

He expects the flight to fail, but believes Starship will reach orbit by the end of the year.

The spacecraft will make its first trip to Mars in 2024, when it will enter Martian orbit.

An unmanned flight carrying cargo and scientific experiments would be one example of this.

Understandably, the timeline for a manned Starship flight to Mars is hazy.

What we do know is that SpaceX must achieve a number of significant milestones before it can consider sending astronauts to Mars.

Musk stated in December that Starship will loop around the Moon “possibly as early as 2023” and land on its surface “within three years.”

He also claimed that SpaceX would be able to land on Mars by the year 2026.

“I’ll be surprised if we don’t land on Mars within the next few months…

