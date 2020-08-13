Embracer Group acquires Metro developer 4A Games and several other studios

The buying can and will continue.
What you need to know
- 4A Games is best known for developing the Metro games.
- Embracer Group, parent company of THQ Nordic, has acquired 4A Games.
- Embracer Group also acquired six other studios.
- 4A Games is continuing to work on the Metro series, alongside a multiplayer game and a new AAA IP.
Embracer Group, the parent company of THQ Nordic, has continued its buying spree seen over the last couple of years. Today, the company announced it is acquiring 4A Games, the developers of the Metro franchise. The purchase was made for “approximately $36 million on a cash and debt-free basis equivalent to an equity value of $45 million.” 4A Games has over 150 staff across two studios in Malta and Ukraine.
4A Games released Metro Exodus in 2019, with additional DLC packs released afterward. 4A Games will now operate directly under Saber Interactive, which Embracer Group acquired earlier this year. 4A Games will “continue to build the Metro franchise” while also working on a new multiplayer title and a new AAA IP.
Embracer didn’t stop with 4A Games, as it’s also picked up six other studios: New World Interactive, Deca Games, Vermila Studios, Rare Earth Games, Palindrome Interactive and Pow Wow Entertainment. As of now, Embracer now operates 38 different studios divided between six divisions. THQ Nordic is the largest of these divisions, with Saber Interactive, Koch Media, Coffee Stain Holding, DECA Games and Amplifier Invest making up the remaining four.
