Employees use the’mouse mover’ trick to deceive their bosses into believing they are online.

WORK-AT-HOME EMPLOYEES have been fooling their bosses by using a mouse device that keeps their computer awake.

A “mouse mover” or “mouse jiggler” is a device that sits beneath your computer’s mouse and keeps the cursor moving.

The useful hack went viral this summer after a TikTok creator, @Leahova, shared a post about it.

Leah began the 20-second video by addressing a critical issue that many today’s remote workers face: bossware, or remote worker micromanagement.

“If you work from home and are afraid that the 30 minutes you spend away from your desk during lunch will cause your computer to go to ‘away,’ and then you will be fired because no one will think you’re working, I have something to recommend,” she said.

The mouse mover was then mentioned and described by Leah, who has been working as a remote advertising employee since the outbreak began.

“It’s called a mouse mover,” she explained in the video, “and it moves your mouse while you’re away so you can go to the bathroom without being paranoid.”

The video has received over 3 million views, 265,800 likes, and nearly 2,000 comments since it went live.

In the comments section, one user detailed how their job involves recording their computer screens all day, highlighting the concerns about bossware.

“When you work remotely, your coworkers can’t physically see when you go to the bathroom, grab lunch, or even take 30 minutes to reset on the couch,” Leah told Vice’s tech site, Motherboard.

“The last thing I needed during those moments was to be paranoid that people thought I wasn’t working—especially since I felt like I was working harder than ever,” she continued.

Leah went on to tell Motherboard that the device came in handy when she needed a break from looking after her three children, who were all enrolled in online classes for school.

Mouse movers are available on Amazon and eBay and cost between (dollar)12 and (dollar)30.

