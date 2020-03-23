Enthusiasts stripped naked Jill from Resident Evil 3 [18+] and added classic nemesis

Users have begun to change and improve the remake of Resident Evil 3.

Although the demo version of the Resident Evil 3 remake is currently available to the general public, this does not in the least prevent enthusiasts from making various adjustments to the game. The work is simplified by the fact that the Resident Evil 3 remake uses an engine that was previously highlighted in the Resident Evil 2 remake, which has already come out with a great many mods. Therefore, it is easy for players to create mods for the third part.

Of course, users made a “naked” mod for the game, which strips the main character. At Jill Valentine there are only items to carry equipment. You can download the modification from the NexudMods website.

In addition, enthusiasts have demonstrated a classic Nemesis model. In a remake, this monster differs from its predecessor from the original and, in particular, flaunts a spectacular nose. Jill’s classic look attached.

Resident Evil 3 will go on sale on April 3 this year.