Entire XCOM Franchise On Sale To Celebrate XCOM: Chimera Squad’s Launch

The entire XCOM franchise is discounted on Steam right now, including XCOM: Chimera Squad, which releases today. That’s right: the latest game in the series can be picked up for $10 on Steam, down from its regular price of $20 until May 1–and if you want it even cheaper than that, you can snag a Steam key on Fanatical for $9. The rest of the XCOM series sees great prices on Steam as well, including XCOM 2, the War of the Chosen expansion, and more.

XCOM 2 and its expansion, War of the Chosen, are both excellent turn-based strategy experiences, and right now, you can pick them both up for less than $30 total. XCOM 2 is currently $15, while War of the Chosen is $13.19. Both the base game and its expansion received 9/10 reviews from GameSpot. Predecessors XCOM: Enemy Unknown and the Enemy Within expansion were similarly well-received.

Enemy Unknown revived the long-lost strategy series, bringing it back even stronger than it was before. If you haven’t played it yet, it’s still worth playing before or after XCOM 2. XCOM: Enemy Unknown is $7.49 on Steam right now, as is its expansion, Enemy Within, which adds new abilities in the form of exoskeleton suits and huge mechs. And of course, if you want to see where it all began, Steam has the first five X-COM games (the hyphen was removed for the reboot) discounted as well.

XCOM: Enemy Unknown and XCOM 2 are both essential games for strategy fans. However, I also have quite the soft spot for The Bureau: XCOM Declassified. It’s a third-person shooter with a strategy bent: You take control of one character, but at any moment, you can freeze time and make tactical decisions, such as placing turrets, activating abilities, or ordering your AI-controlled squadmates around the battlefield. It didn’t receive great reviews–GameSpot’s The Bureau: XCOM Declassified review gave it a 6/10–but it’s a game I have quite a lot of fondness for.

If you’re stuck at home and interested in more games to kill the time, then we’ve got some good news: Many developers and publishers all over the world have been making their games available for free to help with self-isolation and get us through the COVID-19 pandemic. GameSpot has also put together a guide on the best TV, movies, and games to enjoy while social distancing.