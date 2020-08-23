Epic ‘Fortnite’ Sets Biggest ‘Anti-Apple’ Event by Giving Out 1,200 Free Xbox, PS4, or Gaming PC

Epic Games Fortnite has recently stepped up its campaign against the tech giant Apple. On Sunday, Aug. 23, the game will introduce one of its biggest event in 2020 called #FreeFortnite Cup. Ironically, the prizes from this competition are all gifts designed for ‘Anti-Apple’ campaign including free 1,200 gaming consoles, PC, and merchandises for the biggest ‘apple-eater.’

The controversy between Apple-Epic Games now turned into something fun that all Fortnite players can benefit from.

On Sunday, Aug. 23, Epic will begin the biggest ‘Anti-Apple’ event. All Fortnite players are invited to join the one-time competition. Just like the regular Fortnite contest, anyone could join but you are only allowed to do ‘solo mode’ in up to 12 matches.

Scoring on the game is as follows:

Technically, there is no special event on the competition itself. However, what makes it so special is that winners could actually win something tangible at the end of the round.

According to the Fortnite press release, the #FreeFortnite Cup will give out a delicious Tart Tycoon outfit for players across regions that will score up to 10 points. This outfit is an exclusively-made for this event and it shows a human with a head of an apple that wears a suit.

The top-scoring players– 20,000 in total– will also be sent a #FreeFortnite adjustable hat.

Here’s where it gets more interesting. To top off the biggest ‘Anti-Apple’ event of the game, Epic will be giving out free 1,200 gaming consoles as the main prizes from the competition.

The reason behind the free hardware is to prove to Apple that Fortnite players could still play the new Season, despite the Fortnite ban that was implemented by the company against the game.

The Apple-Epic Games dispute has caused tons of complications and issue since it was first announced. Tech Times recently reported that people are now selling their second-hand iPhone models with pre-installed Fortnite for ridiculous prices. And somehow, people are actually buying them.

As of now, there are no updates on whether the Fortnite ban will be lifted on Apple App Store or Google Play Store. And Fortnite seemed to have no plans to concede either.

