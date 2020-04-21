Epic Games Store April free game: For the King

The free games from the Epic Games Store next week is For the King, and it’ll be available to download and keep from April 23-30.

For the King, by IronOak Games and Curve Digital, is a real-time strategy game that incorporates turn-based combat and procedural generation into its gameplay. It puts players in charge of a party of adventurers, exploring the realm of a fantasy world by both land and sea. For the King comes with all of four of the expansions that followed the game’s 2018 release, and it’s available for both PC and Mac.

Epic Games had intended to offer For the King back in early January, but that was postponed at the last minute.

The free games available right now until 11 a.m. EDT on April 23 are Just Cause 4 and 2016’s Wheels of Aurelia, a branching, multiple-ending narrative about an Italian woman on a road trip in her country.

Epic Games has offered free games since the service launched at the end of 2018. To get them, users have to sign up for an Epic Games Store account and download its client. Epic said in January that the free games will continue until at least the end of 2020.

