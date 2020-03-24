Epic Games Store Shows Off Its Spring 2020 Lineup, Including Samurai Shodown

The Epic Games Store will continue to expand over the next few months, with several new titles due to arrive during spring. A new trailer showcasing the games that you’ll be able to grab soon has been released, and you can watch it below to get a sneak peek at several titles.

Although the trailer does not explicitly label these games as timed exclusives, it seems like a strong possibility that they will be, as these games do not have Steam pages.

The games shown in the trailer are Dread Nautical, Control’s first expansion (The Foundation), Industries of Titan, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, Diabotical, Saturnalia, Sludge Life, Among Trees, and Samurai Shodown. They’re mostly smaller or indie titles, but based on the trailer above, it looks like a solid line-up. Epic Games has also released a synopsis for each title, so you can see if any of them appeal to you.

The Epic Games Store currently has two major games available for free–Watch Dogs and The Stanley Parable. It continues to roll out free games every week, letting you flesh out a solid backlog.

The Epic Games Store recently updated with the ability to craft a wishlist, which makes it easier to track future purchases.