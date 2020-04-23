Epic Games Store’s free games next week: Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Crashlands

The Epic Games Store has revealed its free games for next week, Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Crashlands. Both games will be available from April 30 until May 7.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent is a critically acclaimed horror game developed by Frictional Games that was first released in 2010. The game puts players in control of a man stranded in a dark and desolate castle, full of horrifying creatures. With little to no means of fighting back, players are forced to stay out of sight of the castle’s monsters in order to survive.

Crashlands is an action-adventure game from 2016 that tasks players with surviving while stranded on an alien planet. The top-down 2D game, developed by Butterscotch Shenanigans, lets players gather and collect resources to help craft better items to defeat the planet’s hostile alien forces.

Along with these two upcoming games, the Epic Games Store is currently offering For the King, a turn-based strategy game that sends players on quests through procedurally generated maps to fight monsters and explore dungeons. For the King is playable in single-player or in local or online co-op. It’s free to download from April 23-30.

The Epic Games Store started its free game giveaways as a way to help pull non-Fortnite players into the client back in 2018. Since then, the service has given away dozens of games to players for free and will continue to do so until at at least the end of 2020.

Alienware Aurora R8