Epic Games Store’s next free games: Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia

The free games from the Epic Games Store next week are Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia, and they’ll be available to download and keep from April 16-23.

Just Cause 4 should require little introduction; it’s the fourth installment of Avalanche Studios’ wildly over-the-top, open-world action-adventure franchise, starring secret agent/amazing badass Rico Rodriguez. It launched in 2018 to a lukewarm critical reception, though. Our review called it “a tired retread of old ideas.” Just Cause 4 was recently added to the libraries of both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now.

Wheels of Aurelia launched in September 2016, and its branching, multiple-ending narrative tells the story of an Italian woman on a road trip in her country. Players can visit a number of cities in northern Italy and pick up hitchhikers; their encounters range from a highway race to robbing a bank.

The free games available right now until 11 a.m. ET on April 16 are Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments and 2019’s Close to the Sun, a survival horror adventure guest-starring Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison. Crimes & Punishments comes with six cases for the legendary sleuth to solve.

Epic Games has offered free games since the service launched at the end of 2018. To get them, users have to sign up for an Epic Games Store account and download its client. Epic said in January that the free games will continue until at least the end of 2020.

