Epic Games to publish new games from Control, Inside, and The Last Guardian developers

Fortnite and Unreal Engine developer Epic Games will publish new games from three marquee studios — gen Design (The Last Guardian), Playdead (Inside, Limbo), and Remedy Entertainment (Control) — as part of a new, “developer-first approach” publishing agreement.

Epic announced the news on Thursday, calling Epic Games Publishing’s arrangement with the developers a fundamental change the developer/publisher model. Epic outlined the terms of its publishing deals with gen Design, Playdead, and Remedy in a news release as:

Full creative freedom and ownership. Developers retain 100% of all intellectual property and full creative control of their work.

Fully-funded projects. Epic Games Publishing will cover up to 100% of development costs, from developer salaries to go-to-market expenses such as QA, localization, marketing, and all publishing costs.

50/50 profit sharing. Developers earn a fair share for their work — once costs are recouped, developers earn at least 50% of all profits.

“We’re building the publishing model we always wanted for ourselves when we worked with publishers,” Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games, said in a statement. Prior to the unprecedented success of Fortnite, Epic worked with publishers such as Atari, Electronic Arts, and Microsoft to bring its games to market.

Head of Epic Games Publishing Hector Sanchez added that developers “will have full creative control, while Epic will provide a solid foundation of project funding and services” as part of their deal with Epic.

While no titles were revealed in Thursday’s news release, Epic said it plans to announce more information about additional development partners and games in the coming months.

The Alienware m15 packs a lot of power into a thin frame, with a 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. It’s currently on sale at Dell for $1,399.99 with promo code AW950OFF. As the promo code suggests, that’s $950 off MSRP.