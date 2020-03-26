Epic Games to Publish New Games from Remedy, Playdead, and gen DESIGN

Makers of Control, Inside, and The Last Guardian

Earlier today, we reported that Remedy Entertainment had entered a deal with a major publisher. We now know that publisher is the newly formed Epic Games Publishing.

However, the Control developer is not the only studio that’s hopped into bed with Epic. As you can see in the above video, two other teams have made a similar deal with the folks behind Fortnite. Playdead and gen DESIGN, makers of PlayStation 4 titles Inside and The Last Guardian respectively, have also entered a multi-platform publishing partnership with Epic.

According to a new blog post from the company, this deal ensures the studios keep “100% of all intellectual property and full creative control of their work”, promises up to 100 per cent of development costs, and ensures the developer earns at least half the profits made by the game.

Hector Sanchez is head of Epic Games Publishing, and he seems pretty happy with this trio of studio partnerships: “gen DESIGN, Remedy, and Playdead are among the most innovative and talented studios in the industry, with strong visions for their next games,” he says. “They will have full creative control, while Epic will provide a solid foundation of project funding and services.”

More information, including game announcements, will emerge “in the coming months”. What do you make of all this? Are you excited to see the next games from these studios? Let us know what you think in the comments below.