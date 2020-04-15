Epic says Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 has been delayed until June

Epic is once again delaying the release of a Fortnite season, it revealed in a very brief statement on Tuesday. The company had originally planned to release the third season of the game’s second chapter on April 30, but that date has been extended by more than a month, according to the company. If there’s any upside to this, it’ll give players more time to unlock the golden Midas character.

The current game season revolves around a spy theme with two teams — Shadow and Ghost — operating around the battle royale island. The game’s storyline has lagged and players aren’t quite sure what to expect; there have been hints that the spies may be searching for the long lost Vault, but that hasn’t been confirmed. Chief among the activities is a boss character named Midas that is the final unlockable item in the Season 2 Battle Pass.

In a statement on the official Fortnite website, Epic Games said that it now plans to release Chapter 2, Season 3 on June 4 instead of May 1. The company promises that it will release ‘lots of content’ in the current Season 2 over the next month and a half, including new Challenges, new XP-earning opportunities, and some ‘surprises.’

Lacking from the announcement is an explanation about why Epic decided to delay the next season’s release until this summer. One could assume the delay has something to do with the coronavirus outbreak, which has forced many people to work from home and has delayed a number of video games, among other projects.

Epic doesn’t cite that as a reason, however, leaving players to speculate about the reason. This is the second time the company has delayed a planned season release; the first happened earlier this year when Epic repeatedly delayed its Season 2 release following the big debut of its Fortnite Chapter 2.