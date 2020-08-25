Epic to host a #FreeFortnite tournament with anti-Apple prizes

Fortnite-maker Epic Games and Apple are currently embroiled in a public battle over Apple’s App Store policies, and in the latest move in the dispute, Epic has announced a Fortnite tournament taking place August 23rd where players can compete to win anti-Apple prizes.

Last week, Epic added a new direct payment system to Fortnite in violation of Apple’s policies. Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store the same day, and shortly after, Epic launched a campaign against Apple by suing the company, releasing a “Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite” video mocking Apple’s famous “1984” ad, and promoting the hashtag #FreeFortnite.

All of your friends. Fabulous prizes. And one bad apple. We’re droppin the #FreeFortnite Cup on August 23.

Check out our blog for full info: https://t.co/BFpiMQoWID

Players who compete in the tournament have the opportunity to win an in-game skin of the evil-looking apple featured in Epic’s “Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite” video (cheekily dubbed the “Tart Tycoon”), a “Free Fortnite” hat, and even non-iOS gaming hardware, including an Alienware laptop, a Galaxy Tab S7, a OnePlus 8 phone, a PlayStation 4 Pro, an Xbox One X, or a Nintendo Switch.

In its blog about the tournament, Epic also reminded iOS players that they won’t be able to play the next season of Fortnite, which is scheduled to begin on August 27th and will likely add significant updates to the game. (This isn’t a new refrain — the studio used similar messaging last week.) Epic suggested iOS players consider migrating to other platforms where Fortnite is available before the next season begins (which includes the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and Android) and voicing their displeasure by tweeting directly at Apple with the #FreeFortnite hashtag. On Friday, Epic also released assets parodying Apple’s “Think Different” ad campaign for players to use to make their own anti-Apple gear.

Earlier this week, Epic filed a preliminary injunction to attempt to stop Apple from cutting the studio out of Apple’s developer program, but Apple said it “won’t make an exception” for Epic. In the injunction, Epic said Apple will remove Epic from the Apple Developer Program on August 28th.

Update August 21st, 12:28PM ET: Added that Epic released assets for players to make their own anti-Apple gear.