ePremier League Invitational live stream: How to watch the FIFA 20 tournament online

Professional sports may have been cancelled around the world as a result of the coronavirus outbreak but that isn’t stopping the Premier League which has decided to hold a FIFA 20 tournament which will feature a representative from each of its 20 teams. The ePremier League Invitational Tournament kicked off on April 21 and will run until Saturday, April 25 and we’ll show you exactly how you can stream the whole event online or watch it on TV.
A number of the league’s most popular players including Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, Aston Villa’s John McGinn and more will be competing in a single-elimination tournament alongside You Me at Six’s singer Josh Franceschi and Chase and Status’ vocalist Tom Grennan.
Source: Premier League
In addition to giving football fans something to watch, the tournament’s prize fund is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative which was created by Premier League players in order to raise funds for the UK’s National Health Service.
All of the games leading up to the ePremier League Invitational Tournament’s semifinals and final will be streamed live on the Premier League’s website and across its social media channels. There will be four games played each weekday with two semifinal matches and the final scheduled for Saturday, April 25.
Whether you’re a Premier League fan looking to see your favorite players battle it out in FIFA 20 or just miss watching football on TV, keep reading to see how to get a ePremier League Invitational Tournament live stream from anywhere in the world.
ePremier League Invitational Tournament – When and where?
The ePremier League Invitational Tournament kicked off on Tuesday, April 21 and the event will run until Saturday, April 25. The quarterfinals will begin on Friday at 7am ET, 4am PT, 12pm BST and there will be four games throughout the day while both the semifinals and the final will be held on Saturday beginning at 10am ET, 7am PT, 3pm BST.
Watch the ePremier League Invitational Tournament from outside your country
We have all the details on how to watch the ePremier League Invitational Tournament in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling abroad or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch the event.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the ePremier League Invitational Tournament. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch the ePremier League Invitational Tournament in the US
All of the matches in the ePremier League Invitational Tournament up until the semi finals and the final will be streamed live on the Premier League website and on its YouTube, and Facebook pages. The tournament’s semifinals and final will be streamed on NBCSports’ website and in the NBC Sports app but you will need to log in using the credentials from your cable provider. If you’d rather watch the final three matches on TV, you can do so on Sunday, April 26 beginning at 10am ET / 7am PT.
Don’t want to sign up for cable just to watch the ePremier League Invitational Tournament? Don’t worry as there are a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to NBCSN. You can also use a live TV streaming subscription, such as Hulu with Live TV, to log in and watch the NBC Sports live streams online.
- Hulu with Live TV – $55 per month – As well as giving you access to NBCSN, the service includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV – $20 for first month – In order to get access to NBCSN, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- fuboTV – $54.99 per month – fuboTV’s standard plan includes NBCSN as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service’s cloud DVR feature.
- YouTube TV – $49.99 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to NBCSN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT&T TV Now – $65 per month – AT&T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to NBCSN you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Sling TV is your best bet
A new promotion makes your first month of Sling TV just $20, so you can’t really go wrong here. It’s the most affordable of the options and offers you access to lots of shows outside of this tournament. Don’t miss out and get started today.
Sling TV
Watch the ePremier League tournament now with a discounted Sling TV subscription.
Live stream the ePremier League Invitational Tournament in Canada
Canadian soccer fans can watch all of the matches leading up to the ePremier League Invitational’s semifinals and final on the Premier League website and on its YouTube, and Facebook pages. If you want to watch the tournament’s final three matches though, the streaming service DAZN has you covered. It costs either $20 per month or $150 for the year but the service does offer a one-month free trial if you want to test it out for yourself to watch the ePremier League Invitational Tournament.
How to stream the ePremier League Invitational Tournament in the UK
While the first 16 games of the ePremier League Invitational Tournament will be available to stream for free on the Premier League website and on its YouTube, and Facebook pages, Sky Sports Main Event will show the semifinals and the final in the UK beginning at 3pm BST on Saturday, April 25.
If you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber, you can still watch the tournament’s semifinals and final on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99. NOW TV will also let you stream the games on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.
Watch the ePremier League Invitational Tournament in Australia
As is the case elsewhere in the world, the games leading up to the ePremier League Invitational Tournament’s semifinals and final can be streamed for free on the Premier League website and on its YouTube, and Facebook pages. Australian soccer fans can watch the final three games of the tournament on Optus Sport beginning at 12am AEDT on Sunday, April 26.
ePremier League Tournament player list
- Arsenal – Josh Franceschi (From the band You Me at Six)
- Aston Villa – John McGinn
- Bournemouth – Philip Billing
- Brighton – Neal Maupay
- Burnley – Dwight McNeil
- Crystal Palace – Wilfried Zaha
- Everton – Andre Gomes
- Leicester City – James Justin
- Liverpool – Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Man United – Tom Grennan (From the band Chase and Status)
- Manchester City – Raheem Sterling
- Newcastle – Christian Atsu
- Norwich City – Todd Cantwell
- Southampton – Angus Gunn
- Sheffield United – Lys Mousset
- Tottenham – Moussa Sissoko
- Watford – Nathaniel Chalobah
- West Ham United – Ryan Fredericks
- Wolverhampton Wanderers – Diogo Jota
ePremier League Full Schedule
Tuesday, April 21
- 1A: John McGinn (Aston Villa) vs. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion)
- 1B: Josh Franceschi (Arsenal) vs. Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford)
- 1C: Dwight McNeil (Burnley) vs. Ryan Fredericks (West Ham)
- 1D: Philip Billing (Bournemouth) vs. Angus Gunn (Southampton)
Wednesday, April 22
- 2A: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) vs. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)
- 2B: Tom Grennan (Manchester United) vs. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
- 2C: Reece James (Chelsea) vs. Andre Gomes (Everton)
- 2D: Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) vs. Christian Atsu (Newcastle United)
Thursday, April 23
- 2E: Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton) vs. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)
- 2F: Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) vs. Lys Mousset (Sheffield United)
- 2G: Winner 1A vs. Winner 1D
- 2H: Winner 1B vs. Winner 1C
Friday, April 24
- QF1 Winner 2B vs Winner 2D
- QF2 Winner 2C vs Winner 2A
- QF3 Winner 2E vs Winner 2F
- QF4 Winner 2G vs Winner 2H
Saturday, April 25
- SF1 Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2
- SF2 Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4
- Final Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.