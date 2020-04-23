ePremier League Invitational live stream: How to watch the FIFA 20 tournament online

Professional sports may have been cancelled around the world as a result of the coronavirus outbreak but that isn’t stopping the Premier League which has decided to hold a FIFA 20 tournament which will feature a representative from each of its 20 teams. The ePremier League Invitational Tournament kicked off on April 21 and will run until Saturday, April 25 and we’ll show you exactly how you can stream the whole event online or watch it on TV. A number of the league’s most popular players including Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, Aston Villa’s John McGinn and more will be competing in a single-elimination tournament alongside You Me at Six’s singer Josh Franceschi and Chase and Status’ vocalist Tom Grennan.

Source: Premier League

In addition to giving football fans something to watch, the tournament’s prize fund is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative which was created by Premier League players in order to raise funds for the UK’s National Health Service. All of the games leading up to the ePremier League Invitational Tournament’s semifinals and final will be streamed live on the Premier League’s website and across its social media channels. There will be four games played each weekday with two semifinal matches and the final scheduled for Saturday, April 25. Whether you’re a Premier League fan looking to see your favorite players battle it out in FIFA 20 or just miss watching football on TV, keep reading to see how to get a ePremier League Invitational Tournament live stream from anywhere in the world. ePremier League Invitational Tournament – When and where? The ePremier League Invitational Tournament kicked off on Tuesday, April 21 and the event will run until Saturday, April 25. The quarterfinals will begin on Friday at 7am ET, 4am PT, 12pm BST and there will be four games throughout the day while both the semifinals and the final will be held on Saturday beginning at 10am ET, 7am PT, 3pm BST. Watch the ePremier League Invitational Tournament from outside your country We have all the details on how to watch the ePremier League Invitational Tournament in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling abroad or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch the event. That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the ePremier League Invitational Tournament. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch the ePremier League Invitational Tournament in the US All of the matches in the ePremier League Invitational Tournament up until the semi finals and the final will be streamed live on the Premier League website and on its YouTube, and Facebook pages. The tournament’s semifinals and final will be streamed on NBCSports’ website and in the NBC Sports app but you will need to log in using the credentials from your cable provider. If you’d rather watch the final three matches on TV, you can do so on Sunday, April 26 beginning at 10am ET / 7am PT. Don’t want to sign up for cable just to watch the ePremier League Invitational Tournament? Don’t worry as there are a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to NBCSN. You can also use a live TV streaming subscription, such as Hulu with Live TV, to log in and watch the NBC Sports live streams online. Hulu with Live TV – $55 per month – As well as giving you access to NBCSN, the service includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV – $20 for first month – In order to get access to NBCSN, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

fuboTV – $54.99 per month – fuboTV’s standard plan includes NBCSN as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service’s cloud DVR feature.

YouTube TV – $49.99 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to NBCSN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now – $65 per month – AT&T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to NBCSN you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR. Sling TV is your best bet A new promotion makes your first month of Sling TV just $20, so you can’t really go wrong here. It’s the most affordable of the options and offers you access to lots of shows outside of this tournament. Don’t miss out and get started today.

Sling TV

Watch the ePremier League tournament now with a discounted Sling TV subscription. Watch for free with Sling