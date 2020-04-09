ESA sets dates for ‘reimagined’ E3 2021

E3 2021 will be June 15-17, 2021, the Entertainment Software Association has told partners, according to GamesIndustry.biz. The organizer is said to be working on a “reimagined” event when it returns next year.

The ESA canceled E3 2020 in early March as the novel coronavirus outbreak was beginning to take hold in the United States. Virtually all public interaction has been shut down in the three weeks since.

When it canceled the expo, which had been held every year since 1995, the ESA said it was “exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020.”

No further plans have been announced yet. However, IGN on Friday announced it would hold an online “Summer of Gaming” event in early June, with supporting partners that include Square Enix, Bandai Namco, 2K Games, and Sega.

“The event will include live broadcasts and on-demand programming featuring IGN’s editorial coverage of the work of game developers from around the world,” IGN said.

