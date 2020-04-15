Espai Barça, at a critical point

A couple of days ago, the candidate for the throne of the box of the Camp Nou, Víctor Font, claimed through a long letter that all those structural decisions that were not essential were delayed in the face of the gloomy questions posed by the crisis of the coronavirus. “It is vital to postpone the decision on Espai Barça until the new Board of Directors is elected, “he wrote, alerting about the club’s economy.

Delays are an inseparable part of the emblematic project of Josep Maria Bartomeu. Who knows if the latter is fatal. As things stand, the first stone cannot be removed from the Camp Nou until the summer of 2021. It is, paradoxically, just the year the works were to be completed, as established in 2014, when the project was approved by 72 % of partners in referendum. It is the summer in which the president will close his cycle in the club and the elections will be held. Not even the excavators will be able to see Bartomeu.

Beginnings with Rosell

Paralysis has been installed in the great work of Espai Barça. Built the Johan Cruyff Stadium and the Mini collapsed, the new Palau and the adjacent facilities are still pending and, of course, the Camp Nou, as old as it is indestructible despite the different plans of different presidents to change it from top to bottom. His reform seems cursed.

The club has held advanced negotiations with a couple of companies for the Estadi surname

Josep Lluis Núñez He could not carry out his Barça2000 project, which was playing in the Les Corts neighborhood, due to the opposition from the neighborhood. Joan Laporta came to choose Norman Foster to build a brand new stadium, but Sandro Rosell knocked down the project as soon as he became president. Before resigning, he planted the Espai Barça embryo, which Bartomeu assumed as his own and made it his flagship project.

Espai Barça is no longer worth 600 million as originally assumed, but has risen in cost beyond 800. Due to delays, inflation, and the surprises one encounters when undertaking a work of such caliber & mldr; A deviation that Bartomeu judged as excessive and, therefore, understood that it deserved a new referendum.

This must be held on a split day. But there will be no party, with the public, until you know when. And since bulldozers must enter the field outside the football season, there is no choice but to move the moment of action of heavy machinery to the summer of 2021. Hopefully the next directive will debut, if it is carried out as it is. planned. It should be recalled that the current board, after the untimely resignation of Emili Rousaud, has run out of continuation candidate.

Bartomeu has always maintained that this is a club project, not a directive. He has spent years developing a financial plan that has been mutating. The last one, which must be presented to the partners, involves the investment bank. Goldman Sachs, which contributes 700 million for the reform on account of future income that will give a renovated Camp Nou, with a multitude of VIP boxes. About 150 million annually, according to official estimates.

The entity trusts that Goldman Sachs maintains its 700 million commitment to financing the works

The club maintains the message that despite the ensuing crisis, Goldman Sachs has not changed its involvement. The contracts are drawn up and the day after the partners give the go-ahead, the commitments can be signed.

Less certainty exists about the Camp Nou surname. There were advanced negotiations with two companies. The goal was to get 25 to 30 million every year for the next 20. The crisis is hitting hard and it remains to be seen how the coronavirus will alter the plans of so many companies, including these two.

Expert endorsement

Despite doubts from the opposition about the health of the club and the viability of the project even before the scourge of the virus, Bartomeu wanted to back up and probed the financial structure with three prestigious Catalan economists (some of them under the condition that it not be disclosed their participation) and the club found comfort when receiving from the three, after studying it carefully, a positive report. They endorsed the strength of numbers and their viability.

This endorsement, produced before the coronavirus hit, gave a boost to the club’s rulers who still remain today. Or that is the impression they seek to externalize. There are three executives in the entity trying to reorient the numbers before the new panorama that arises in the soccer industry and that they will have to report to Bartomeu and Grascar Grau, the CEO of FCBarcelona. These accounts also include Espai Barça, the jewel in the crown that, after so many delays, it is not known if one day it will fully see the light.