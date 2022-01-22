Ethereum’s billionaire founder wants FAKE wombs so women don’t have to bear children.

Ethereum’s billionaire founder wants FAKE wombs so women don’t have to carry children.

THE CREATOR of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency has landed himself in hot water after suggesting that women get FAKE wombs.

Vitalik Buterin, the 27-year-old co-founder of Ethereum, made the bizarre suggestion during a Twitter debate sparked by Elon Musk.

His strange remark came during a discussion among tech nerds about low birth rates.

He claimed that when a couple marries and has children, the economic disparity between men and women worsens.

As a result, he made a suggestion that feels more like something out of a Black Mirror episode than something that would happen in real life.

“Synthetic wombs would eliminate the high cost of pregnancy, reducing inequality significantly,” he said.

Others chastised him for being “extremely short-sighted,” while others praised the idea.

One user commented, “This isn’t the Matrix, Vitalik.”

Another person asked, “Do we really have to go that far?”

“I’m not a parent, but this does not appeal to me!”

“Leave it to men to solve women’s problems,” said a third, “of course without asking them what they need.”

Elon Musk had previously mentioned a downward trend in global birth rates when the billionaire made his shocking suggestion.

He said, “We should be much more concerned about population collapse.”

“There won’t be enough people for Mars if there aren’t enough for Earth.”

In 2015, Vitalik Buterin, a Canadian-Russian programmer, co-founded Ethereum.

As Ethereum’s value soared, he became the world’s youngest crypto billionaire.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum is a ledger technology that employs “blockchain.”

