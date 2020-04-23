EU faces coronavirus recession, nearly 184,000 dead

European Union leaders on Thursday were trying to overcome their divisions to tackle the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 184,000 people worldwide and is expected to have a lasting impact on the lives of billions of people.

Several European countries, encouraged by signs of improvement on the front of the disease despite a still very heavy toll, have started to ease the containment measures imposed on their populations and to restart economic activity, which has fallen to a historically low level. low.

EU GDP is expected to drop a record 7.1% this year, according to IMF forecasts. In the eurozone, private sector activity collapsed in April at an “unprecedented” rate, according to Markit, which believes that this prefigures “a quarterly contraction in the economy of the eurozone. ‘order of 7.5% “.

Faced with these figures, the leaders of Europe are working on a recovery plan, while the continent deplored Thursday at 11:00 GMT 113,855 deaths.

A few hours before their videoconference meeting, German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged to show solidarity by contributing more to the EU budget, even if she once again ruled out any pooling of national debts.

In Germany, most stores with an area of ​​less than 800 m2 reopened on Monday. Bars, restaurants, cultural places, sports grounds therefore remain closed.

“Going too fast would be a mistake,” said Angela Merkel as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned again Wednesday against any slack in the fight against the coronavirus, which she fears a second wave of contamination.

Austria, Norway and Denmark are also embarking on the relaxation of their measures, while Italy, France, Switzerland, Finland and Romania are preparing cautious deconfinement.

In the United States, which with 46,583 dead, is the most bereaved country in the world by the Covid-19, the state of Georgia decided to reopen its tattoo parlors, beauty treatments and gyms on Friday. On Monday, it will be the turn of cinemas and restaurants, which will have to impose strict sanitary distance measures.

This decision has aroused reluctance even from President Donald Trump, who is impatient to “restart” the economy of the world’s leading power

Vietnam, which officially records zero deaths and less than 300 cases, is also beginning to emerge from containment. From the first days of February, it had suspended all its flights to China and locked its land border, 1,300 km long, with the People’s Republic.

In contrast, in the UK, chief health officer Chris Whitty showered the hopes of those hoping that London would follow this trend in the short term.

Secondary health crisis

A development agency, the Investor Group of the Global Financing Facility, said it feared Thursday that the Covid-19 pandemic is compounded by “a secondary health crisis” that would particularly affect women and children.

With movement restrictions, the shortage of protective equipment for carers and loss of income, assisted deliveries or vaccinations of children are particularly affected. But these are “among the main drivers of the recent global reduction in maternal and child mortality,” notes this organization, funded by the World Bank.

Earlier this week, the UN was alarmed by a “global humanitarian disaster”, with the number of people suffering from starvation likely to double to “more than 250 million by the end of 2020”.

Seven people were injured Wednesday in Cumana, Venezuela, during a demonstration to demand food that has degenerated into “looting” of businesses.

“We have no gas, no water and nothing to eat (…) There is no petrol for transport,” said Freddy Mago, a farmer who joined the protesters.

As Ramadan begins, the president of Tajikistan, a country which claims to be spared the pandemic, called on Thursday not to fast so as not to make yourself vulnerable to “infectious diseases”.

In Africa, not Pata Pata

In Africa, many states or private channels have launched distance education programs to try to compensate for the closure of schools and universities.

“This is to prevent the Covid-19 from winning where it hurts the most, in the area of ​​knowledge. That children will not unlearn even if they stay at home,” Massamba Guèye told AFP. teacher-researcher in Senegal.

The planetary hit by South African anti-apartheid singer Miriam Makeba, “Pata Pata” – which means “touch button” in several South African languages ​​- has been adapted with new lyrics to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The lyrics of this haunting song, released in 1967 and one of the symbols of the South African liberation struggle, now say: “In this age of coronavirus, it is not time to touch … Everyone can help fight Covid-19. Stay at home and wait … It’s not pata-pata … We have to keep our hands clean. “

China announced Thursday that it will pay an additional $ 30 million to the WHO after the US disengagement from the institution last week.

“This will be used, among other things, to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic and to support the development of health systems in developing countries,” said Geng Shuang, spokesman for the foreign ministry.

