European consumers choose Lexus as the most reliable car brand

Organizations that belong to Euroconsumers have published the results of their annual survey about car reliability and customer satisfaction.

For the second consecutive year, Lexus is the most valued brand with a record score of 97%. The Lexus NX 300h, IS 300h and CT 200h are also among the ten most reliable models in their respective categories, confirming the level of quality, durability and reliability leading in the Lexus hybrid system sector.

More than 43,000 customers from Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain have participated in this survey, with more than 400 models from 37 brands.

Euroconsumers is a group of consumers that works to promote the dissemination of information among consumers and defend their rights in five countries: Belgium (Test-Aankoop / Test-Achats), Italy (Altroconsumo), Portugal (DECOProteste), Spain (OCU – Organization of consumers and users), Brazil (Proteste). .