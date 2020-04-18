Evangelion Tamagotchi will let you care for your very own angel

Neon Genesis Evangelion, Hideaki Anno’s seminal anime about traumatized child pilots, is branching into friendlier offshoots with a Tamagotchi crossover. In Japan, they’ll launch on June 13th for 2,530 yen (roughly $23). Finally, your very own lil murder tyke, safely contained in a plastic egg.

There are three Tamagotchis available, with designs that pay homage to pilots Shinji, Asuka, and Rei, with 20 variations of angel between them. Raisable angels include classic characters, such as creepy spider angel, tentacle monster, and my personal favorite, revenge of the engagement ring.

The cast of Evangelion could use therapy, and everyone who watched the show (and movies) deserves a hug. An angel Tamagotchi will have to do instead.