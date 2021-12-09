Even if iPhone users have opted out of data tracking, Facebook and Snapchat have been caught’spying’ on them.

Facebook and Snapchat have been caught’spying’ on iPhone users, even if they have opted out of data collection.

According to a Financial Times report, iPhone users who have turned off app tracking are still being tracked by Facebook and Snapchat.

The App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature, which was introduced with Apple’s iOS 14.5 update earlier this year, allows iPhone users to control and monitor who is tracking their data.

According to Apple’s website, the feature allows you to “choose whether an app can track your activity across other companies’ apps and websites for the purposes of advertising or sharing with data brokers.” It was first announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in 2020.

At first glance, that description appears to indicate that your data is safe; however, simply selecting “opt-out” in your iPhone’s settings does not prevent companies from accessing your activity and information.

Because of a “loophole” in Apple’s design, a number of apps that rely heavily on users’ data have found a way around the privacy feature.

While Apple’s ATT prevents companies from sharing your unique and identifiable data with third parties, it does not completely prevent them from collecting it.

According to the Financial Times, companies like Facebook and Snapchat are sharing that information in anonymized and aggregated groups.

According to the report, “these companies point out that Apple has told developers that they’may not derive data from a device for the purpose of uniquely identifying it.”

“This means they can observe’signals’ from an iPhone at a group level, allowing ads to be tailored to ‘cohorts’ aligning with certain behaviors but not associated with unique IDs,” according to the report.

Even with anonymized data, where names, addresses, and phone numbers have been removed, it is possible to track and identify users, according to a study published in the journal Nature Communications.

Apple appears to be within its legal bounds in allowing companies to collect your data.

According to the Financial Times, this type of tracking is now considered industry standard, or “becoming the norm,” as the report stated.

Go to Settings andgt; Privacy andgt; Tracking on your iPhone to keep track of tracking activity.

In other news, iPhone users are being urged to change their settings to protect their text messages from prying eyes.

Google has officially released a new privacy feature that has the potential to permanently delete important photos.

We also compiled a list of 13 common toaster blunders.