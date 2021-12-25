Every Android user is urged to activate this life-saving feature IMMEDIATELY.

Every Android user has a medical feature that you should activate right away.

It can be found under Emergency Information and may assist paramedics in saving your life.

The system is set up to save medical data to your phone in a convenient and accessible manner.

However, if the worst happens, it can be used as a form of identification, providing vital information to those who need it most.

It could be the difference between life and death, to put it bluntly.

According to the tech site bollyinside, adding medical information to an android device can be done in a few simple steps.

To begin, open your Android phone’s settings app and scroll to the bottom of the page.

Then add information about your phone, emergency contacts, and so on.

You can fill out all of your medical information in this section.

Experts advise that you fill out this section as thoroughly as possible because it may aid paramedics in treating you properly in the future.

When you’re finished, press the back arrow and choose Add Contacts.

If you require the assistance of close family and friends, you can provide information about them here.

Experts also recommend that you repeat the process if you want to add more details.