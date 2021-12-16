Every Android user is urged to download Apple’s new app RIGHT NOW.

Every Android user has been advised to download Apple’s new app as soon as possible.

ANDROID users are urged to download an app that can detect if someone is stalking you with a tracker.

Apple, Android’s arch-rival, is the creator of the app.

Tracker Detect is designed to reveal if a creep is tracking your movements with an AirTag or other location tracking device.

Apple’s AirTags are intended to aid in the recovery of misplaced items such as keys.

However, there have been numerous reports of stalkers abusing the technology.

Thieves in the United States are reportedly using them to track and steal high-end automobiles.

Once installed, the app allows you to search for lost or stolen tracking devices in your area.

If the app detects any, a sound will be played to reveal where it is hiding.

It will then tell you how to figure out who owns the AirTag and, if necessary, disable it.

However, unlike the iOS app, it will not scan for new trackers in the background; instead, you will have to do it manually each time.

Android users, on the other hand, do not need an Apple account to benefit.

Apple told CNET that it is “raising the privacy bar.”

“Tracker Detect allows Android users to scan for an AirTag or other supported Find My enabled item tracker that may be traveling with them without their knowledge,” according to the company.

The company first discussed extending it to Android users in June, following a backlash over safety concerns.

The app can detect not only Apple’s AirTags, but also other compatible tracking devices.

