Every Facebook and WhatsApp user has been warned about stolen passwords – double-check them right now.

Every Facebook and WhatsApp user has been warned about stolen passwords, so double-check yours right now.

FACEBOOK has issued a widespread hacking alert to all of its users.

“Phishing” attacks have been targeted at Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users, according to the tech giant.

Facebook just filed a lawsuit against hackers who preyed on unwitting victims last month.

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, the parent company’s four main apps, were all targeted, according to Meta.

Users were duped into sharing their login information on phony pages as part of the campaign.

These “phishing” scams are common on the internet and are frequently used to gain access to social media accounts.

Phishing attacks are now “on the rise,” according to Facebook.

Last year, one scheme involved the creation of more than 39,000 fake websites.

The login pages of official Facebook pages were imitated by these rogue sites.

Hackers then gathered the data, which could be sold or used for fraud, stalking, blackmail, and other crimes.

Jessica Romero, Facebook’s litigation director, said, “Phishing is a significant threat to millions of Internet users.”

“Phishing attacks entice victims to a website that appears to be run by a reputable organization, such as a bank, merchant, or other service.

“However, the website is a ruse, a forgery, and the site’s phony content is intended to persuade a victim to provide sensitive information such as a password or email address.”

“We are taking this action in order to identify the perpetrators of the attack and put an end to their harmful behavior.”

Hackers have been hiding the true location of their websites, according to Facebook.

This is an attempt to hide the criminals’ identities behind the pages.

Facebook claims it works with internet service providers and VPN providers on a regular basis to suspend websites that are involved in phishing attacks.

“We proactively block and report abuse to the hosting and security communities,” Romero said.

“Moreover, Meta blocks and shares phishing URLs so that they can be blocked by other platforms as well.”

Only enter your Facebook login credentials if you’ve gone straight to the website or app.

If you’ve just clicked a link – especially if it was unsolicited – be extremely cautious about entering your Facebook login information.

It’s best to only log in through Facebook.com because even emails can be crafted to look like official correspondence.

Change your password right away if you suspect your account has been hacked.

If you suspect someone else is using your Facebook account, you can log out suspicious Facebook sessions in your Settings.

