Every Facebook Messenger user is urged to activate the security feature IMMEDIATELY.

Every Facebook Messenger user is advised to activate the security feature IMMEDIATELY.

Users of the Facebook Messenger app are being advised to disable it.

There’s a clever feature in the app that can help you keep nosy people out.

Your iPhone already has a lock on it, but you can turn on a special extra barrier for Messenger.

People will have to verify their identities before they can use your Facebook Messenger.

If you frequently allow others to use your phone, this is a fantastic feature.

If you turn it on, no one else will be able to use Messenger on your device.

It’s the ideal solution if you don’t trust others and suspect they’re spying on you.

Depending on which iPhone model you have, you can lock your app with Touch ID fingerprint scanning or Face ID face verification.

Anyone who tries to use the Messenger app after that will be blocked.

On TikTok, a number of creators, including Isabel Arandia, have shared the clever feature numerous times.

So, how do you go about turning it on?

First, make sure Facebook Messenger is up to date in the App Store.

Then open the app and select Chats from the menu.

Now, go to the top left corner of your screen and tap your profile picture.

Then, about halfway down the page, select Privacy, and then App Lock.

Finally, make sure that Require Touch ID or Require Face ID is turned on.

Anyone who tries to open Messenger now will be asked to log in.

The person attempting to gain access will be unable to do so unless they have an identical twin.

You can do the same with WhatsApp as well.

To enable it, go to your WhatsApp security and privacy settings.

Both Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp will be safe as a result.

