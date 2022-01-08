Every Google Chrome user has been warned to change their settings RIGHT NOW to delete the data that websites collect on them.

Every Google Chrome user has been advised to change their settings TODAY in order to delete the data that websites collect about them.

GOOGLE has released a new version of its popular Chrome browser, and there are a few key new features worth noting.

Indeed, if you’re concerned about the information collected by websites, this change is for you.

Previously, Google would only let you delete cookies that were stored on your computer by specific websites.

However, the tech behemoth has decided to beef up its privacy tools by allowing users to delete ALL data stored on a website.

It’s included in Chrome 97, the most recent version, which is now available.

To get started, go to Settings after you’ve installed it.

Select Security and privacy, then Site settings.

Then go to View permissionsand data stored across sites to see and delete what you want.

It’s one of several changes Google has made to the world’s most popular web browser.

The zoom settings have been tweaked so that it remembers how close or far you were when you left various sites.

There have also been the standard under-the-hood performance tweaks.

This includes patches for dozens of “critical” flaws discovered by security experts.

Although Google’s critical updates are usually installed automatically, it’s always a good idea to double-check.

This can be done by selecting Help from the main settings menu in the top right, then About Google Chrome.

