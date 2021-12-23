Every iPhone and Android user has been advised to delete certain contacts as soon as possible.

Every iPhone and Android user has been advised to delete certain contacts immediately.

People should purge their smartphone contact lists, according to a cyber security expert, to avoid being hacked.

Peter Gregory, author of over 40 books on online privacy, recently warned that having too many contacts on your phone can be “toxic.”

Because many apps access the phone numbers and email addresses we exchange and create webs of associations, this is the case.

Hackers, law enforcement, or intelligence agencies may be able to learn your identity and that of your connections as a result of this.

On Tuesday, Peter, senior director at security firm Cyber GRC, wrote, “If a law enforcement agency considers you a person of interest, they may discover that you use encrypted messaging apps such as Signal.”

“While the agency won’t be able to see what you’re saying, it will be able to see who you’re talking to.”

He went on to say that the danger posed by this can be viewed in a different light.

Peter wrote, “Consider an active law enforcement investigation focusing on a specific person.”

“If you’re on the person’s contact list and they’re known to communicate with you over an encrypted service, you could become a person of interest in the investigation.”

When you consider how many contacts you may have accumulated across multiple online accounts, this may not seem like a big deal.

Peter stated that he had thousands of them stored on a variety of platforms, including Apple, Yahoo, and Google.

That meant that snoopers could find his contact information in the hands of thousands of people.

“I’ve had associations with numerous clients, partners, vendors, coworkers, and other associates in current and previous jobs over the past 30 years, resulting in an accumulation of thousands of contacts,” Peter wrote.

“I only knew a few of them, and I have no idea when or where I met them.”

“I’d built up a vast web of connections that could be used against me over time.”

To keep their data as secure as possible, the privacy expert advised people to delete unnecessary contacts.

He cautioned, “Contact data can be just as toxic as other forms of sensitive information.”

In other news, one of the best-preserved fossils ever discovered has confirmed that young dinosaurs ejected themselves from their shells in the same way that baby birds do.

On Google Maps, an astute Reddit user spotted a (dollar)2 billion flying stealth bomber.

Strange noises have been captured by a Nasa spacecraft coming from Jupiter’s largest moon, Europa.

After more than a decade, Samsung is said to be discontinuing the Note smartphone.

Infosurhoy Do you have a story for Infosurhoy Tech andamp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.