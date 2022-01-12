Every iPhone user has been warned about a simple mistake that can reveal personal information.

Think again if you think scribbling sensitive information on screenshots will save you.

As one TikToker has demonstrated, there is a way for others to see what’s beneath the surface.

Using the pen tool on your phone to block out passwords and passport numbers from photos is a common sight these days.

Especially if someone is sending a screenshot but does not want the login information to be visible.

Or if someone wants to hide the sensitive information in a vacation photo with their passport in hand.

However, this could be a huge security blunder, and the information may not be covered as thoroughly as you believe.

After taking a screenshot, TikTok user ambre_skye demonstrated how to use the iPhone’s marker tool.

It all starts with going into the Photos app and selecting the Edit button.

Then simply increase the Exposure and Brilliance options to 100%.

The marker fades away before your eyes, revealing everything you thought was hidden beneath.

She warned her 780,000 Twitter followers, “Make sure you know this iPhone Secret.”

“Now you know!” says the narrator. “Be safe!” says the narr

In the comments, some people suggested scribbling over the part you’re trying to mask several times instead.

However, cropping it out completely or simply not sending such risky things out in the first place is probably the safer option.

