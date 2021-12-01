Every screenshot of the NEW Warzone Caldera map that we’ve seen so far has revealed something new.

So far, every screenshot of the NEW Warzone Caldera map has revealed

WARZONE Pacific will be released next week, and we’ve compiled a list of every screenshot of the map that has been released thus far.

As part of the Vanguard integration, the Call of Duty battle royale mode will get a new map and a new name: Pacific.

The first look at the Caldera gave us a detailed breakdown of the Pacific map, including all 15 drop zones (DZ).

The map is divided into 15 zones and is roughly the same size as Verdansk:

This week, the plug on Verdansk will be pulled in preparation for the switchover.

The two-part event The Last Hours of Verdansk will usher it in ahead of the new Caldera map.

Below are screenshots of all 15 DZs, as well as the rest of the Warzone Pacific map images so far.

DZ O: With a vehicle, you can get to Royal Cabana Resort quickly. Credit: Activision

Vanguard Royale has a game mode that adds new vehicles, a more streamlined loadout, and a larger weapon pool to the map. Credit: Activision

The cargo ship is still docked near River Village (Credit: Activision).

Credit: ActivisionA screenshot from the island’s north coast, near the Arsenal and Docks.

Caldera’s new vehiclesCredit: Activision

Caldera’s Peak will be a popular drop zone. Credit: Activision

Bamboo houses abound in River Village to serve as coverCredit: Activision

It’s bringing aerial battles to Vanguard Royale.Credit: Activision

Biplanes will make their debut, along with new weaponry and anti-aircraft trucks (Credit: Activision).

To simplify the meta, Vanguard modes are limited to Vanguard weaponry and loadouts. Credit: Activision

In the standard Battle Royale and Plunder modes, you can use over 150 weapons on Caldera. Credit: Activision

In Vanguard modes, dedicated vehicles are used to navigate the island. (Credit: Activision)

When will the Call of Duty Warzone Pacific map be released?

